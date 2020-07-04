Angelina Jolie Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Caramel Coloured Dress As She Goes Shopping With Daughter

Angelina Jolie is one of the most stylish actresses in the world. The epitome of beauty is also known for the critically acclaimed work that she has done in Hollywood including films like Maleficent, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Girl, Interrupted and Salt to name a few.

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping in Los Angeles with her daughter, Vivienne ahead of her birthday.

Angelina looked ethereal in a knee-length caramel dress with Valentino flats and a black leather sling bag. Vivienne wore a bright blue t-shirt, loose-fitted jeans and loafers. Both mother and daughter wore masks and walked holding each other’s hands.

Take a look at pictures here:

🆕 Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne shopping in Los Angeles (July 2020) ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/GYMcxnPINS — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜱᴩᴀʀʀᴏᴡ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Jacksparrow9807) July 4, 2020

Don’t they look pretty? Like mother, like daughter.

Recently, the ex-husband, Brad Pitt was spotted leaving Angelina Jolie’s house and the two seemed to have gotten along well ever since their divorce happened. This was probably the first time when the Fight Club actor was seen in Maleficent actress neighbourhood.

Angelina Jolie has six kids with Brad Pitt and the youngest are the twins Knox and Vivienne who are turning 12 soon and the parents are busy preparing for the same.

Angelina Jolie has always been a fashion icon in the industry. From her red carpet looks to casual ones, there hasn’t been a single time when the Maleficent actress has not slayed the look.

