Ananya Panday’s Trendy Trick For A Popping Eye Makeup Is The Best Tip We Have Ever Received

Ananya Panday is one of the most fashionable star we have seen. The actress never hesitates from experimenting with her looks and is often seen rocking some really cool outfits. Apart from her very chic outfit, what we have noticed is that Ananya is also very open to new makeup experiences and we think there is a lot to learn from the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress.

Ananya is on a promotional spree for Pati Patni Aur Woh and what we have noticed is that she has ditched black mascara and very subtly coordinated her eye look with her outfit. Ananya wore a pink outfit for an event and instead of using a black liner, she has applied a pink liner. Well, ditching a very heavy eye makeup and eyeshadow and applying a bright-coloured eyeliner is quite refreshing and can be a new trend for sure.

Talking about her beauty hacks, Ananya says that it is all genetic and she has got the flawless skin from her mom. She insisted that one must drink a lot of water to keep the skin hydrated. She added that she applied a mask that she makes out of honey, turmeric and yoghurt on her face.

Talking about her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and is all set to hit theatres on December 6.

