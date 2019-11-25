Malaika Arora Is Literally ‘Pushing Her Limits’ In A New Fitness Video

We all are well aware that how much Malaika Arora is freak about her fitness and workout regime. Though she is away from the big screen for a while now, she is highly active on social media and keeps motivating her fans with some fitness videos.

A few hours ago, Malaika posted an Instagram video in which she is seen performing yoga exercises for back and leg stretch. It is commendable that even at the age of 46 years, the actress’ dedication towards fitness is simply amazing!

“The world is a beautiful place with many challenges. And on our journeys, we change !

One thing that remains constant is the fact that it needs power. My mantra always has been, we learn to bend so that we may seldom break. And my ever present tribe at @thedivayoga ensures, I push my limits every single day! #malaikasmondaymotivation,” reads the caption.

Meanwhile, she recently made it to the headlines for ditching her car and chosing to hop into autorickshaw when she stepped out of home a while back.

Looking gorgeous as ever in a white shirt teamed with matching hat and brown ankle boots, Malaika completed the designer look with a maroon handbag, reports pinkvilla.com.

She was accompanied by her mother, Joyce Polycarp.

Lately, the 46-year-old Malaika has mostly being making news thanks to rumours of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Although she has shared pictures with Arjun on Instagram, the couple is yet to formally announce their relationship in public.

