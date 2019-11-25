Kiara Advani Opens Up On Battle With Depression & How Akshay Kumar Played An Important Part In Her Life

Though Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Fugly, it was her appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story that catapulted her into a household name. And now, it is in her recent interview that Kiara has revealed that it was the producer of her debut film, Akshay Kumar, who has mentored her right through her journey.

Kiara further revealed that when she was battling depression, it was indeed Khiladi Kumar who helped her come back in shape. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kiara revealed, “A lot of people think Dhoni was my first film but it was Fugly that came a year before Dhoni. I did not become an overnight sensation or anything. People dint know me, I was still auditioning and all of that was still happening. That was the lowest point in my career where I thought, Will I even get a second chance? What will happen to my career? Will I get another opportunity? I know people think that I know Salman sir and so and so, it must be easy. It wasn’t.”

Kiara further revealed that she feels life has come in a full circle for her as she started out her career with an Akshay Kumar production and will now be reuniting with him with 2 consecutive films, Good Newwz and Laxmmi Bomb.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, Good Newwz is a film that takes a humorous take at the sensitive issue of surrogacy.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to release on the 27th of December, 2019.

