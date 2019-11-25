Thalapathy 64 Actor Anthony Varghese Signs Malayalam Film! Deets Inside

Mollywood heartthrob Anthony Varghese, who was last seen on big screens in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s action Malayalam film Jallikattu, has been signed in for a lead part in debutant filmmaker Nahas Hidayath’s campus-based film.

The yet to be titled film is believed to be a romantic action venture. The film will be bankrolled by producer O.Thonas Panicker under Opus Penta production house.

The lead actress opposite Anthony in the campus film is yet to be finalized. The Anthony starrer is expected to go on floors by next year January end.

Anthony is all busy these days with preparations for his Kollywood debut, the much in talks, Thalapathy 64.

Reportedly, the young actor in Thalapathy 64 will be seen playing a character with grey shades.

The actor will soon kickstart for his part in Thalapathy 64 in Delhi.

Talking about Thalapathy 64, the film has Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay in lead. The film also has Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role, as the super deluxe actor in the action thriller will be seen playing the role of an antagonist.

The film has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, Subramanian along with others as supporting cast.

Thalapathy 64 is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

The music for the Thalapathy Vijay starre is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Thalapathy 64 is slated for release in April 2020.

