Pati Patni Aur Woh Star Ananya Panday Steals Daddy Chunky Panday’s Shirt When She Has Nothing Else To Wear

The Gen-New star Ananya Panday is all over the internet for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress has been busy promoting the film with co-stars – Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from her acting in the film, people have also been talking about her fashionable outfits that she is flaunting during these promotions.

Well, many of you must not know that Ananya has stolen daddy Chunky Panday’s shirts many times to wear it for an occasion. Yes, not some Bollywood dive but Chunky Panday is Ananya’s inspiration when it comes to quirky fashion. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ananya revealed that she has often asked her dad for his shirts to wear them on events.

Ananya began explaining an incident where she explained how her mother – Bhavana Pandey – always disapproves of her father’s clothes. She said that she and her mom always tell Chunky that ‘you have to dress properly, wear this or that.’ but deep down, she feels he should just be himself. Ananya revealed that she supports her mom when she is around and takes her side but when she isn’t around, she asks her dad, ‘can I have a shirt or two of yours (laughs)?’

Ananya also revealed that she wore one of his dad’s shirt to Saand Ki Aankh screening. She said, “I always wear my dad’s shirts (smiles). I went for Saand Ki Aankh screening a few days back for which I wore a leopard print full sleeves shirt. No one knows that it’s my dad’s shirt. When I have nothing worthwhile to wear, I pick up my dad’s clothes at the last minute. His colour palette [of clothes] is very colourful.”

Talking about her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and is all set to hit theatres on December 6.

