Did Deepika Padukone Just Drop A Major Hint About Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship has been the talk of the town ever since the rumours were out. The lovebirds slowly and steadily started talking about their relationship and people have been eagerly waiting to know if these two are getting married any time soon. Well, Alia’s B-Town BFF, Deepika Padukone has finally dropped a hint and said that Alia is getting married soon.

It was Film Companions’s Hundred Great Performances Of The Decade meet and host Anupama Chopra had invited stars to honour their performances. Deepika Padukone for Piku, Ranveer Singh for Bajirao Mastani, Vijay Deverakonda for Arjun Reddy, Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe, Parvathy Thiruvothu for Uyare, Ayushmann Khurrana for AndhaDhun, Alia Bhatt for Highway and Manoj Bajpayee for Gangs Of Wasseypur sat for a quick conversation and that’s where Deepika spilled the beans.

Vijay Deverkonda was talking about his crush on Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. He said, “Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes like I have been in love with some of them like these two,” and he pointed to Deepika and Alia. “Deepika got married but,” he added.

Deepika was quick enough to interrupt Vijayand said, “She (Alia) is getting married.” Vijay continued and agreed with Deepika and said, “She (Alia) is getting married.” Alia then immediately spoke up and said, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” Deepika clarified and declared that she is just joking and she has just made it all up and laughs it off. Well, this has left the fans wondering if Alia is actually getting hitched to Ranbir Kapoor.

Well, this is not the first time wedding rumours about Alia and Ranbir are doing rounds. A while back, the buzz was that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor will be getting hitched in France in the month of November. A fake wedding card also was doing rounds that stated that Alia and Ranbir were getting married on January 22, 2020.

However, later Alia and her mom Soni Razdan mentioned that it was fake and shunned the rumours. While these rumours are doing rounds, Alia and Ranbir recently spent an evening together with the Ranbir’s family at Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s birthday celebration.

