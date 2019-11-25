Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Gained 6 Kilos To Resemble Jayalalithaa In The Biopic, Took A Mild Dose Of Hormone Pills For It

Kangana Ranaut is a chameleon when it comes to essaying different roles on the big screen. After surprising everyone with a ravishing performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya, the actress is now essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

The makers revealed the first look of Kanaga from the film on the weekend and people have not stopped gushing about Kangana’s look from the poster even since then. But did you know that Kangana was on a mild dosage of hormone pills to achieve this drastic physical transformation!

Kangana told Mid-Day that the film required her to look like Jayalalithaa as closely as possible and Kangana made sure she achieves it somehow. “Vijay (producer) wanted me to resemble her as closely as possible. She [Jayalalithaa] endured a drastic physical transformation in her life. Having grown up as a Bharatanatyam dancer, she had an hour-glass figure. Then, when she joined politics, she had an accident which demanded that she be injected with huge doses of steroids. While we could not depict all of that, we did take measures to resemble her during these phases,” she said.

Kangana, who is known for flaunting her fit body, gained 6 Kilos to resemble the politician on the big screen. Kangana revealed that she was on a mild dose of hormone pills to put on weight near the belly and thighs. She also started eating food that supported weight gain.

The makers of the movie have teamed up with Jason Collins for the prosthetic. For her prep, Kangana also took Bharatnatyam and Tamil language sessions to master her act. She has also been working on her demeanour to make it look contrasting to that of Jayalalithaa

Talking about working with Jason, Kangana said, “His team made a structure that was suitable to make me look voluptuous. During the portions showcasing her as a young politician, we aimed to only make my face look fuller. As for the rest of the body, it took the team seven hours each day to acquire the look. The hands had to be re-done, and different kinds of pads were used for different parts of the body.”

Thalaivi is slated to release on June 26, 2020. The movie will also be releasing in Tamil and Telugu, apart from Hindi.

