Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational quote from Rajkummar Rao. Yes, it’s not from any film but it’s his from his personal interview’s excerpts.

#MondayMotivation Ft. Rajkummar Rao - The Man With No Plan B
#MondayMotivation Ft. Rajkummar Rao – The Man With No Plan B

Rajkummar has been an inspiration to every aspiring actor in Bollywood. Without any filmy background, the actor who has achieved so much, reveals how there never was a plan B.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here