Ananya Panday’s Latest Look Is A Perfect Combo Of HOT & Cool!

Ananya Panday is a bonafide trendsetter and much of this can be credited to how she always creates her own statement. She is extremely popular in the youth for her immense fashion sense and is hailed as the ‘Youth Influencer’.

Ananya who is busy promoting her latest movie “Pati Patni Aur Woh” stepped out for the event last evening in a head-turning all-black ensemble.

Although it is not arduous for Ananya to swaddle herself in the trendiest of outfits and showcase her sense of style every time she steps out, she does it with so much ease and the outcome is impeccable- looking like a vision always. Dressed in a corseted black dress that highlighted her frame and high heels, Ananya was at her sartorial best. Keeping the accessories to a bare minimum, she allowed her outfit to take the center stage. Ananya paired her look with open, brown smokey eyes, nude lips and sculpted cheeks.

The teen sensation took to her Instagram handle to share her ravishing photos and captioned it, “It was the bumble bee and butterfly that survived, not the dinosaur 🐝 ”

“be as picky with people as u are with ur pictures 🤪”

Evidently, being a la mode and glamorous, Ananya aced the look like always and we are totally loving every bit of it!

The Youth icon recently launched the “Swachh Social Media” initiative on the account of Gandhi Jayanti with her initiative So Positive. On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aryan which is slated to release in December 2019 and Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter that will hit the screens on 12th June 2020.

