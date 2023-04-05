Rising star Alaya F is currently preoccupied with a back-to-back film schedule and brand commitments. The talented actress was recently spotted at the airport where she was seen flying abroad for a film shoot, which is still under wraps.

The gorgeous actress, who is also known for her sartorial choices and often wins brownie points from the fashion critics, has been recently featured on the cover of a leading fashion magazine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Considering Alaya’s impressive line-up of forthcoming films and her unconventional choices as an actor, Hello Magazine has rightfully mentioned her as “the perfect millennial muse” who is “raring to go”!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia)

Alaya’s sharp sartorial instinct took a front seat as she dons ‘The Wave’ hand embroidered bralette featuring a metal underwire and pairs it with a well-tailored crepe satin pant suit on the cover of the magazine and we cannot take our eyes off her!

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ and ‘Freddy’, which also starred Kartik Aaryan, where her performance was widely appreciated. Apart from that, her upcoming line-up consists of interesting films like ‘U-Turn’, Srikanth Bolla biopic and a few un-announced ones.

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Gets Mercilessly Trolled For Sharing Bikini-Clad Pics From Beach Vacation, One User Says, “Ye Meri Sita Mahalaxmi Nahi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News