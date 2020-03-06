Akshay Kumar Has A New Workout Regime Added To His Fitness Routine & Girls, You Could Follow It Too!

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is famous for his multiple projects in a year, but another thing that the actor has garnered massive followers for, is fitness. The actor is said to be one of the most punctual beings when it comes to his sleeping and working habits. He works out on a daily basis and that’s another reason behind his chiselling body. The Sooryavanshi star has added another workout to his regime now. Read on.

Despite his usual cycling and other forms of exercises, Akshay Kumar recently revealed that he is currently learning pole dancing. The actor has been taking classes since a while now and totally enjoying every bit of it.

Although pole dancing isn’t easy, this new workout in his everyday routine remains another challenge that the Good Newwz actor is emerging victorious in.

One has previously seen the actor showcase his pole dancing skills in Desi Boyz, that also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles. The film witnessed Akshay in the role of Jignesh AKA Rocco and John played his best friend, Nikhil AKA Hunter.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will witness his next release in the form of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be seen in special roles.

Sooryavanshi is the third instalment of Shetty’s cop franchise, post Singham and Simmba.

The film is slated for a release on 24th March, 2020.

