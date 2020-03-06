Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Files A Case Against Ex-Husband Shekhar Kapur Over Property Dispute

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed a case against her ex-husband and director Shekhar Kapur. The actress filed a case against Kapur regarding a property which reportedly belongs to her daughter Kaveri.

The property which belongs to her daughter Kaveri is being used by veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi. A few days ago, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was seen crying outside a family court. As per recent reports, the actress feels that there is no point in arguing with Shekhar Kapur about the property as he’s letting Kabir Bedi star there. Hence, she decided to move to court.

The report mentions that Kabir Bedi is staying on the land with a legal rent agreement. However, Suchitra is fighting for the property for the past 3 years as it belongs to her daughter and she’s worried about how Kaveri will fight for it without her support.

In the past, Kabir Bedi had lashed out Krishnamoorthi for the property dispute. When Spotboye had called the actress, she said, “I really don’t want to elaborate on this as it’s too stressful for me.”

Shekhar Kapur has not commented on the matter yet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!