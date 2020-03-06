Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor! 6 Times The Dhadak Actress Made Us Skip Our Heartbeat With Her Stunning Appearances!

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 today. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak in 2018 alongside Ishaan Khatter. However, even before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut, she had a huge fan following, all thanks to her gym appearances.

In these 2 years, the birthday girl made a place in everyone’s hearts with her interviews, charm and fashion statement. The Ghost Stories actress is a true fashionista and every time she steps out for an event or a party, she dresses her best! On her birthday today, check out our favourite looks of Janhvi:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. She also has horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is helmed by Hardik Mehta and also stars Varun Sharma.

The actress is also a part of Karan Johar’s first-period drama film Takht which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. The star kid also has her

We wish Janhvi a very Happy Birthday and a great year ahead!

