Aditya Roy Kapur, who made his Bollywood debut with London Dreams in 2009, got to fame with Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2. He became a household name overnight. He then went on to appear in films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Malang, and Ludo.
Needless to say, the handsome hunk has a lot of fans following major females. Apart from films, the 36-year-old actor is extremely passionate about classic bikes and cars. Let’s take a look at his expensive car & bike collection.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The German luxury car is quite popular among Bollywood celebrities. Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the proud owners of the super-luxurious Sedan – Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It is powered by a 5980cc Handcrafted 6.0L V12 Biturbo engine which generates 630bhp and 1000nm of torque. The car has a fuel efficiency of 7.08 kmpl and can reach a top speed of 250 kmph. In just 4.8 seconds, the car can go 0-100. The cost of the car is around Rs. 2.5 Crore in India, as per Autobizz report.
BMW 5-Series
Priced at Rs. 55.99 Lakh in India, the car has a 3.0 liter 6 cylinder diesel engine which generates 262 bhp and 620nm of torque. With a fuel efficiency of 17.42 kmpl, it can reach a top speed of 250 kmph and can reach 0-100 km in 5 sec. The Aashiqui 2 star is often spotted on the roads in this car.
Royal Enfield Cast Iron 500
It is one of the most desirable motorbikes in the country. Aditya Roy Kapur’s bike comes with a 5-speed gearbox and a muscular look. It is a 500cc single-cylinder engine that generates 27.2bhp of power and 41.3Nm of torque. Priced around Rs.1.6 Lakh In India, the bike can give a mileage of around 32 kilometers per liter.
Triumph Speed Triple
The Speed Triple is one of the most recognizable bikes from Triumph. Possibly it is the most expensive motorbike in Aditya’s garage. With a price tag of Rs 11.3 Lakh In India, the bike has a 1050cc 3-cylinder engine that generates 133BHP of power and 111Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox and offers a mileage of 17 kilometers per liter.
