It’s a family week in the Bigg Boss 16 house and as of yesterday Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother Yogesh Choudhary and Shiv Thakare’s mother entered the house. While these three VVIP guests will be seen leaving the controversial house today and some more family members entering it, we caught up with a contestant’s near and dear one.

A while ago, we caught up with Priyanka’s brother and asked him about many things including meeting his sister in person after 3 months, her game, and how Ankit Gupta’s exit affected it. Read on to know all that he exclusively told us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While exclusively talking to Koimoi over Zoom, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother opened up about their emotional reunion. Yogesh Choudhary said, “Honestly, mai bahut zyada excited tha. Ek tho mai Priyanka di se milne wala hu aur duskra Bigg Boss me jaane wala hu – woh badi baat thi. Mai excited toh bahut zyada tha bus mai apne feelings zyada dhikha nahi paaya kyuki mai nahi chahta tha ki mai emotional hojao camera pe. Mai woh nahi chahta tha.”

The Bigg Boss 16’s contestant brother continued, “Priyanka di thoda emotional ho jati… woh freeze thi, maine usko bola rona nahi, rona nahi aur fir mai dusre contestants se mila start kiya. Fir Bigg Boss usse release kiya, fir humne hug kiya. Thoda emotional nahi hua kyuki maine use bol diya tha.” Revealing who he was excited to meet in the Bigg Boss 16 house besides the Udaariyaan actress, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother said, “Mai MC Stan se milke excited tha. Kyuki Priyanka di ke baad mujhe Stan pasand hai.”

Commenting on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s game in the Bigg Boss 16 house and whether it has changed since the eviction of her Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta, Yogesh said that there are positive as well as negatives. He stated, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki iss cheez (Ankit ki eviction) ko sirf ek nazariya se nahi dekh sakte. Iske positive aur negative sides dono hai. Jab Ankit ji the ghar ke andar, Toh woh ghar ke andar se support karte the, aaj Ankit ji bahar se support kar rahe hai.”

He continued, “Jab Ankitji ghar ke andar the – (Priyanka) ke saath ek banda tha joh unconditional way mein usko support karne ke liye. Negative side uska yeh tha ki unn dono ko bahut zyada target karaya jaata tha. Jaise pura ghar mil jata tha ki ab dekho nikalenge. Toh woh thoda negative side tha.” Concluding that Ankit Gupta’s eviction had both a negative and positive effect, he said, “Isko ek tarazu pe nahi dekh sakte.”

Stay tuned to watch him talk about this and lots more on video.

For more news, updates and exclusives about Bigg Boss 16 and the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To Get Out Once Again To Not Go Back In, Internet Sensation Just Sul To Go In The House & Help Him Out?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News