The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ was an emotional one as some contestants met their family members after months.

In the recent episode, Sajid’s sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare’s mother Asha Thakare and Priyanka’s brother Yogesh Choudhary entered the house to support the contestants and spend some time with them.

Farah thanked everyone for giving so much respect to her brother Sajid and told the housemates that she loves the show and it’s matching the heights of late actor Sidharth Shukla’s season 13.

She said: “This is the best Bigg Boss of all time. Sidharth Shukla wala joh Bigg Boss tha aur abhi wala Bigg Boss 16 dono takkar par chal rahein hain. It’s too good.”

The filmmaker-choreographer also told Tina how her mother has become famous due to her fight with Shalin’s mother.

