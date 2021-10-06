Advertisement

Since entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Jay Bhanushali has been making the headlines for a number of reasons. From calling Pratik Sehajpal ‘dedh futiya’ to teasing Shamita Shetty with Raqesh Bapat, Jay has been in the spotlight since Day 1. Before entering the controversial house, Jay spoke about what his fans and viewers can from him in the upcoming months.

The actor-host got candid about many things including having a bad side, maintaining friendships, enmity and lots more. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

Talking about what kind of ‘Jay Bhanushali’ viewers will get to see in Bigg Boss 15, the actor-host said, “I hope the bad side koi dhekhe na mera. Kyuki mera joh bad side hai woh bahot hi bura hai, aur mai nahi chahta ki woh mai kahbi kissi ko dhikao.” He added, “I’m going there, you will see me in fights, you will see me looking good, you will see me in tasks. Mai sab kuch karunga. Mai ek aise insaan hu mai dosto ka dost hu, agar mujhe koi pasand aata hai toh mai uske liye apne aapko bhi nominate kar sakta hu – mai woh banda hu.” He added, “If i like a person I like a person, if I don’t like a person, I don’t like a person.”

Commenting on how people who are odd with others are still able to joke and fool around with each other, Jay said, “Boss mere se toh nahi honga. Mera ek baar joh dushmaan ho gaya woh zindagi bhar ke liye hai.” Adding that he won’t get to the level of joking around with the said person, the actor stated that staying together 24×7 can change things. He also said, ” I hope ki ek extent tak jagda hota toh samaj mai aata hai. Lekin samjoh agar usne koi limit cross ki toh I don’t think I can do anything or be nice to that person.”

Check out Jay Bhanushali’s video interview here:

For more news, updates and exclusives about Bigg Boss 15 and the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanjay Mishra Confesses Working On Sitcom Office Office Only For Money: “Mahine Ka Kiraya Dena…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube