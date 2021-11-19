Bollywood has given several villains like Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Gulshan Grover. They have entertained us for years playing devilish characters charmingly. Amongst these villains, Gulshan has still maintained to be relevant even today.

Advertisement

The veteran actor was once denied a visa to Morocco because of his villainous roles. Bollywood’s Bad Man once appeared on a dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, where he recounted the hilarious incident of losing a visa because of Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

Gulshan Grover said that during a layover in Morocco on one of his international trips, he requested a single-day visa from the officials. However, the official who seemed to be an ardent fan of SRK rejected his request citing his reason, “Because you beat Shah Rukh Khan.”

Recalling what he said as a response to the official, the veteran actor said, “Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, my brother. I don’t beat him in real life or he doesn’t beat me in real life. It’s just in the movies.” Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, Gulshan Grover played villain roles in SRK‘s films like Yes Boss and Duplicate. He also attributed Khan the credit for his Hollywood connection. Talking to Hindustan Times, “Shah Rukh and I were working in director Aziz Mirza’s movie Yes Boss (1997) and that time, I had got selected for a Hollywood movie The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997) to play the main antagonist. It was the final call for me to come to Hollywood and sign the film. I was in a big dilemma and before turning down the offer, I went to Shah Rukh and made him read the script. He insisted that I should take the first flight to Hollywood.”

The veteran actor has appeared in Hollywood films like Blind Ambition, Prisoners Of The Sun, Desperate Endeavours and Beeper.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Recommended Gulshan Grover To Aditya Chopra Who Thought “He’s A Star, A Villain, He’ll Come Work Dismissively & Leave”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube