Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Bookings (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Tom Holland’s recent visit to India may have reignited the country’s love for the actor, but it’s his return as Spider-Man that’s now creating the biggest buzz.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Bookings Open

Following an overwhelming response to Premium Large Format (PLF) and 4DX bookings, advance bookings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now live across cinemas nationwide. The early response has been among the strongest ever for any movie release in India, with premium format shows witnessing exceptional demand.

Adding to the excitement is a fresh creative vision, with filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton directing the next chapter in Peter Parker’s journey.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink. The film releases in India on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada across 2D, 3D, and premium formats.

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