The Odyssey X Review: Netizens Call It Christopher Nolan’s Best Work( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The much-awaited and much hyped movie, The Odyssey, is finally in theatres across the world. Directed by the legendary Christopher Nolan, the film has already received glowing reviews from critics. Now, fans of the filmmaker have headed to theatres to watch the film on its release day. The epic is an adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic The Odyssey. The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya in key roles.

The Odyssey X Review

Reactions from movie buffs have been pouring in on X. Undoubtedly, most have expressed pure joy in watching the epic on the big screen. People have been praising the film’s scale, visuals, narrative, perspective, and the lead cast’s performances when talking about the film.

A user wrote, “That was definitely one of Christopher Nolan‘s best work. #TheOdyssey was Outstanding! Loved it!”

Oh wow! That was definitely one of Christopher Nolan's best work. #TheOdyssey was Outstanding! Loved it!



10/10 pic.twitter.com/8I9HmqHUDc — DAVE-P 😎🧢 (@d_rocks01) July 17, 2026

Another review of the film read, “Watched #TheOdyssey back-to-back in IMAX, and somehow, it still wasn’t enough. I can’t remember the last time a film completely pulled me into its world like this. This isn’t just Christopher Nolan operating at the peak of his craft. It’s blockbuster filmmaking pushing the boundaries of what cinema can make you feel.”

What. A. Rush.



Watched #TheOdyssey back-to-back in IMAX, and somehow, it still wasn’t enough. I can’t remember the last time a film completely pulled me into its world like this.



This isn’t just Christopher Nolan operating at the peak of his craft. It’s blockbuster filmmaking… — Thyview (@Thyview) July 17, 2026

Another movie buff wrote, “My ancestors might have died fighting bravely in Trojan war man, I never thought I would like a movie plot this much #TheOdyssey, Chris Nolan Masterpiece. Those scenes were absolutely breathtaking. Elevations in Hollywood Movie. Climax is next level”.

My ancestors might have died fighting bravely in Trojan war man, I never thought I would like a movie plot this much

#TheOdyssey , Chris Nolan Masterpiece

Those scenes were absolutely breathtaking



Elevations in Hollywood Movie 🤯🤯 Climax is next level 🫡



3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/H5WQ4qPiEo — Flawless Fraud (@PrAnAychArAn9) July 17, 2026

A reaction to the film read, “Christopher Nolan continues to prove why he is one of the best directors of all time. This is a cinematic experience you have to see on the largest screen possible. Cast was great & perfect retelling of Homer’s classic. 10/10. Also give Anne Hathaway the Oscar Now!”

Christopher Nolan continues to prove why he is one of the best directors of all time. This is a cinematic experience you have to see on the largest screen possible. Cast was great & perfect retelling of Homer’s classic. 10/10. Also give Anne Hathaway the Oscar Now! #TheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/byV4E5CMu7 — Drew TheThemeParkDude (@DrewTheDude123) July 17, 2026

Another person shared, “The Odyssey was incredible. The controversy over a few casting decisions was ultimately about characters seen about 5 mins in a 3 hour movie. Go see it. It’s, by far, the best movie of the year.”

The Odyssey was incredible. The controversy over a few casting decisions was ultimately about characters seen about 5 mins in a 3 hour movie.



Go see it. It’s, by far, the best movie of the year. #theodyssey — Dr Brandon Beals (@fightpastor) July 17, 2026

More About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is the first film in the world to have been shot completely on 70mm IMAX cameras. Albeit India does not boast of perfect IMAX screens. The existing screens are not of the desired ratio. But you can still enjoy this epic in the nearest IMAX screen to your home. India also has a limited number of IMAX screens, which has made tickets expensive amid rising demand.

Given the buzz and the advance-booking response, The Odyssey is all set to register Hollywood’s biggest opening of 2026 at the Indian box office by a big margin. As of now, The Devil Wears Prada 2 (5.5 crore) holds the top spot, and the Christopher Nolan directorial will clear it by a big difference, targeting a start of 15-18 crore net or even higher.

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