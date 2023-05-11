In the realm of Indian cinema, one name stands out for his extraordinary talent and diverse body of work – . With a career spanning across multiple film industries, including South Indian movies, Punjabi films, and Bollywood, Vikramjeet has established himself as a versatile and accomplished actor.

Now, Vikramjeet Virk returns to the big screen with his latest theatrical release, ‘Nidarr.’ hitting at the cinema on 12th May 2023. With each project, he continues to push boundaries and deliver memorable performances, captivating audiences with his undeniable talent and captivating screen presence.

The story has been directed by Mandeep Chaahal and penned by Marukh Mirza Beig. The dialogues are written by Surmeet Maavi and the film is produced by Mukesh Rishi under the banner of Geri Route Films. Fans are super excited to watch this action drama which will be setting new benchmarks in the Punjabi industry.

Coming to the credits, apart from Vikramjeet Virk, Nidarr also stars Raghav and Kulnoor, Mukesh Rishi, Sardar Sohi, Shivendra Mahal, Mahabir Bhullar and Vindu Dara Singh, Mintoo Kapa, Satwant Kaur, Malkeet Rauni, Deep Mandeep, Rose J Kaur, Param, Raajan Modi, Simmerpal Singh and Arsh Sohal in the pivotal roles.

Vikramjeet Virk’s unwavering commitment to his craft and his ability to immerse himself in his characters have garnered him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. With ‘Nidarr,’ he once again showcases his ability to bring characters to life, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

