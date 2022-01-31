Mia Khalifa is one name that needs no introduction to her fans. Her fans got really worried after her official Facebook page was converted into a memorial and her death hoax was going viral on social media. Later, the former p*rn star took to her Twitter account and shared a meme on this situation telling her fans that she’s alive and healthy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A message on Facebook stated, “Remembering Mia Khalifa: We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life.” As soon as this went viral, her fans got worried about her well being and started trending her on social media.

Sharing a meme from the popular 1975 movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail film, Mia Khalifa’s tweet read, “I’m not dead yet! I feel fine”.

Take a look at Mia Khalifa’s tweet here:

Reacting to the former p*rn star’s tweet, a user commented, “Welcome back Mia I’m glad you are back we missed you.” Another user commented, “How does it feel being dead? Having experienced this twice in the last 12 months.” A third user commented, “Every person that tested positive is saying the same the thing “I’m not dead yet, I’m fine” lol”

Also, this wasn’t the first time that Mia Khalifa’s death hoax went viral on the internet. Back in June 2020, rumours of her committing suicide were doing the rounds on social media. She took to her Twitter and clarified, “Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet…”

What are your thoughts on Mia Khalifa’s tweet on her well-being? Tell us in the comments below.

