Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli To Soon Collaborate With Tony Kakkar? Major Hints Dropped!

If rumours are to be believed Bigg Boss 14’s top 3 finalist Nikki Tamboli and Bollywood’s ace music composer Tony Kakkar is the new talk of the town. There has been quite a buzz about both these stars. If you guys are not acquainted with the reason why then let us give you all the brief.

Nikki’s debut music video Birthday Pawri, composed by Meet Bros is out and much loved, her second project as known by all is with music director/ singer Tony Kakkar which has created quite a buzz. Above all the sparks of these two stars being in a hush hush relationship is whispered.

From shooting for their upcoming release to Nikki Tamboli grooving on and with Tony Kakkar on his recent hit, their ongoing camaraderie is unmissable. Tamboli recently commented on Tony Kakkar’s post on Instagram which stated, “Why so cute.”

Apart from this ‘hot topic’ there has been a lot of other fun banter about Nikki Tamboli and her upcoming projects.

Recently the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant gave a quirky hint about participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an interview with VJ Andy, when asked what is her next project going to be, the diva without saying anything just acted like a lion. Now, isn’t that hint enough that which show is it going to be?

Well, we will keep you posted about all Nikki Tamboli’s future ventures so, stay tuned!

