B Praak, Maninder Buttar's Special Birthday Wish For Jyotsna Bedi, Know Her Inspiring Story Of Becoming A Succesful Anchor!

To become an anchor one must be ready for late nights, irregular hours, and heartbreak. Being an anchor isn’t easy. So much can happen in a few seconds, and it’s almost like watching a soap opera. Many people think that being an anchor involves writing a small story and interviewing one or two people, but that’s not the case. anchoring have staggering deadlines to meet and at any time could be thrown into the most dangerous situations. It sounds like a hectic lifestyle. Facing all these hurdles and conquering her position as an ace anchor in the media industry is Jyotsna Bedi.

Jyotsna keeps the public up to date on what is happening across the globe. She spends a lot of time in the field giving news and investigation stories. She has to face enormous deadlines to meet because she always is the first one to report on the story and get the story out in public eyes. She loves her job as she loves adventure and is willing to try new things. She is always up for some adventure in her life so she feels like this is the job for her.

Jyotsna has gained success in this field and is a well-renowned face in front of the public. She has unique skills, but she is also able to show them off to the world. She does that every day; she tells the details about events happening all around the world and shares them with the world. Anything from world crises to stocks, to the political entertainment field she is the one setting a benchmark in the world of anchoring.

Having to start her career at a news agency UNI, then became a part of multiple renowned news channels like Zee Hindustan, News24, Republic Bharat and now has started a new journey with the news channel Times Now. She is a public figure and has more than 70k followers on Instagram. A true inspiration for the youth who would like to persuade their careers in this field.

