Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan is known to be a fitness freak. On Saturday morning, he took to social media and shared a video clip doing cross body hammer curl in his gym.

Aditya is seen wearing a green T-shirt as he completes the count of his training, even as his trainer Kate Harshad monitors his weight training.

“Gainzzzzz @kate.harshad,” Aditya Narayan wrote.

Check out the post by Aditya below:

Aditya Narayan presently hosts Indian Idol 12. The show is currently grabbing a lot of eyeballs, mostly backlash.

Indian Idol 12 is accused of using sob stories to chart TRPs. Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya were amongst others who recently exposed the singing reality show.

It all happened after a Kishore Kumar special episode, post which his son Amit Kumar called out the makers for poor performances.

