Diwali is tomorrow and Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are getting ready for the festival of lights. The actor and actress recently visited shops in Mahim to promote local businesses in the city ahead of the festival.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the actors went to Mahim’s Kandil Gali to promote the business of the local kandil makers who earn a living by selling the special Diwali lights during this season.

Advertisement

Vatsal Sheth took to his verified Instagram account to share photographs with wife Ishita where the couple can be seen checking out a lot of colourful kandils in a shop.

Vatsal Sheth captioned the images, “We visited Kandil Gali in Mahim…Such a positive vibe. The Kandils are so beautiful and have many varieties. Btw they are hand made by the locals…If you can please do get a Kandil from there and support the local business.” He added, “These Kandils will definitely make your Diwali full of joy and happiness. Happy Diwali.”

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media over the past few days to urge people to promote local business on Diwali with the hashtag #Local4Diwali, which is a campaign started by the Government of India.

Recently Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta reacted to rumours regarding them become ing parents. Ishita Dutta during an interaction with SpotboyE said, “I am getting so many calls after these speculations, I can’t even tell. My relatives are calling me to congratulate and telling me ‘bataya bhi nahi’. But honestly, I am not pregnant. The bump has come by me eating all the mithai. I think it’s time to work out as people think that I am pregnant. Now, the gyms have opened, so all those who are speculating will see me back in shape in a month.”

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Is Charging 100 Crores For His Upcoming Film Which Has A Production Budget Of 35-45 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube