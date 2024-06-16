Rohit Shetty's Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Over the years, Rohit Shetty has established his name in the comedy genre. Without caring too much for the critics’ rating, the director delivered a laughter riot on several occasions, and the audience reciprocated with love.
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Rohit Shetty’s box office success ratio: (6 + 2 + 3 + 1)/15 x 100 = 80%
Total Releases – 15
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 6
Golmaal 3
Singham
Bol Bachchan
Chennai Express
Golmaal Again
Simmba
Hit – 2
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
Golmaal Returns
Plus – 3
Singham Returns
Dilwale
Sooryavanshi
Average – 1
All The Best
Losing – 0
Flop – 3
Zameen
Sunday
Cirkus
Overseas Hit – 9
Golmaal Returns
Golmaal 3
Singham
Bol Bachchan
Chennai Express
Dilwale
Golmaal Again
Simmba
Sooryavanshi
Highest-earning film in India –
Simmba (240.22 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Chennai Express (422 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
6 (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Dilwale & Sooryavanshi)
Films in 200 crore club –
3 (Chennai Express, Golmaal Again & Simmba)
