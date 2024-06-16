Rohit Shetty's Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Over the years, Rohit Shetty has established his name in the comedy genre. Without caring too much for the critics’ rating, the director delivered a laughter riot on several occasions, and the audience reciprocated with love.

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Rohit Shetty’s box office success ratio: (6 + 2 + 3 + 1)/15 x 100 = 80%

Total Releases – 15

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 6

Golmaal 3

Singham

Bol Bachchan

Chennai Express

Golmaal Again

Simmba

Hit – 2

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal Returns

Plus – 3

Singham Returns

Dilwale

Sooryavanshi

Average – 1

All The Best

Losing – 0

Flop – 3

Zameen

Sunday

Cirkus

Overseas Hit – 9

Golmaal Returns

Golmaal 3

Singham

Bol Bachchan

Chennai Express

Dilwale

Golmaal Again

Simmba

Sooryavanshi

Highest-earning film in India –

Simmba (240.22 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Chennai Express (422 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

6 (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Dilwale & Sooryavanshi)

Films in 200 crore club –

3 (Chennai Express, Golmaal Again & Simmba)

