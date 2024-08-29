IPL 2024 witnessed mixed reactions in the Mumbai Indians camp regarding the captaincy change. For those who don’t know, the captaincy was shifted from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya. Fans’ reactions became brutal after the team ended the season on a dismal note. Amid this, there were rumors about Rohit changing his side for the next season. Recently, Sanjiv Goenka (owner of Lucknow Super Giants) addressed the rumors about Rohit being eyed by him.

There are crazy rumors in the market about some big veterans of Indian cricket who are ready to shift their sides in the upcoming IPL season, and Rohit is at the top of that list. It is being said that many teams are eyeing him, and LSG is one such team, ready to shed a massive amount. However, the owner of LSG has dismissed all such rumors and shot down the reports of keeping aside 50 crores of the budget for Rohit alone.

During an interview with SportsTak, Sanjiv Goenka said, “Do you even know if Rohit Sharma is entering the auction? This is all unnecessary. It all depends on whether Mumbai Indians release Rohit Sharma or not. And even if Rohit comes to auction… if you put 50 percent of your purse on one player, how will you buy another play?”

Goenka added that Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly a valuable and important player, and everyone wants him to be a part of their team. “Everyone wishes to have the best captain and best players. It’s not about wanting. It all depends on what you have, and what is available, and what all you can do with it. Everyone franchise will have the same desire,” the LSG owner quoted.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been associated with Mumbai Indians since 2011. Over the years, he has enjoyed a lucrative annual salary along with impressive hikes. For IPL 2024, he was paid 16 crores, the same amount that he received in IPL 2022 and 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket updates and stories!

Must Read: Shikhar Dhawan Net Worth: An Apartment In Australia Worth 6.7 Crores, 2.18 Crores’ BMW M8 Coupe & Much More – The Power Hitter Is Truly A Gabbar When It Comes To Wealth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News