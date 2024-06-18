The Indian cricket team is currently engaged in an ongoing high-voltage T20 World Cup. On the other hand, a lot of things are happening as the process of selecting the head coach is in the final round. It seems that, as initially suggested by many reports, Gautam Gambhir is set to be the new head coach, and only an official confirmation is awaiting. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Rahul Dravid is currently serving as the head coach of team India, and his contract is set to expire after the ongoing T20 World Cup. It is learned that Dravid was asked if would renew his contract, but he refused to continue. Amid this, several names made it to the race for team India’s head coach but none of them made it to the actual list.

Names like Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer were in the discussions, but both of them distanced themselves from taking up the role. After this development, it was learned that BCCI was eager to bring Gautam Gambhir on the board after he helped Kolkata Knight Riders lift the trophy in IPL 2024. Interestingly, as per the latest update, Gambhir is the only one who has applied for the post.

Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Gautam Gambhir is the only applicant who has shown interest in being team India’s head coach. The deadline to apply for the role was 27th May. The reason behind a lack of interest in being the new coach despite a heavy salary BCCI is that being a head coach of the Indian cricket team is not an easy job as it demands 10 months of traveling in a year.

It is further learned that Gautam Gambhir‘s interview was scheduled to take place today at 2 pm. He’s reportedly being interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee. Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik will interview him through a Zoom call.

After an interview, the Cricket Advisory Committee will submit its feedback to the BCCI, which will then make an official announcement.

