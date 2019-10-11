Searching For A Perfect Bridesmaid dress? Steal Outfits From Tara Sutaria’s Closet

Wedding season is the happiest season! It means lots of good food, the reunion of the family, happy moments and most importantly the wedding outfits. Yes, the wedding outfits are one of the most important parts of the wedding, after all, you want to look at the best. But today’s article is not dedicated to the brides but the bridesmaids’ who have to look equally beautiful on the special occasion.

We dug deep in Student OF The Year 2 debutant Tara Sutaria’s closet to find you the best fitting bridesmaids’ dress that you can wear this wedding season. From glittery ensemble to vibrant colours, here are three outfits to steal from the Marjaavaan actress.

The Golden Glow

Tara recently visited Punit Balana’s new studio in Mumbai and chose to wear a dress from her one of his creations. It was a golden lehenga and we think it would fit perfect for your bridesmaid dress. Tara went for silver neckpiece and highlighted makeup for the look. The tassel on her lehenga made it look extremely elegant. Tara kept her tassels open in curls and used nude shades for her eyeshadows and lips. What highlighted her makeup was kohled eyes and we think you should definitely use kohl as well.

The Pastel Fun

If you like to go bold and beautiful, then Tara Sutaria’s this outfit is the right thing for you. For a day wedding, pastel colours look really good and Tara’s outfit from the cover of Hello! magazine is just the ensemble you need. She wore a neon blue- pink fashioned skirt with ruffles. She paired it with a glittery brallete and looked absolutely hot in it. Her makeup was also on point as she went for beige shade for her lips, highlighter, eyelined eyes for the look. Tara’s statement pink feathery earrings are also worth notice and help enhance the look so don’t comprise on your earpieces and go wild with them.

The Elegant White:

We saw Tara in a very classy, elegant white lehenga at a recent event and it is ‘THE’ dress for all the bridesmaids. She opted for a plain traditional lehenga and paired it with subtle makeup, wavy locks and yet again statement earrings. What makes this look unique is that Tara carried a dupatta with the outfit and it paired really well with the lehenga. The bottom is what made the wedding ensemble special. The intricate cuts and the flowy pattern made the dress look like it crame straight from heaven.

Which look did you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

