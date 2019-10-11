War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff SHATTER These 5 All-Time Records In Week 1

Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War has set the box office on fire on its extended first week as it collected a record-smashing 238.35 crores (all languages) in its extended first week! By doing so, it registered an all-time highest first week in the history of Bollywood.

On a normal working Thursday, the film again collected brilliantly as it recorded 9.80 crores net on reduced ticket rates (Hindi – 9.25 crores and Tamil & Telugu – 0.55 crores). Starring two of the biggest action superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the total collections of this action spectacle already makes it a success story!

WAR also smashed 5 all-time records in the history of Hindi cinema in its extended first week. Here are the achievements

Achievements & Records:

1. Highest Grossing 1st Week Of All Time For A Hindi Film.

2. Highest Grossing Film for Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand.

3. Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time For A Film Released on Gandhi Jayanti.

4. Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time For A Film Released in Navratri.

5. Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time For A Film Released In October.

Produced by YRF, War released in 4200 screens. The film is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On it’s opening day, YRF’s War made history as it collected 53.35 crore nett – the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!