Zero & Its TOUGH Journey To The 100 Crore Club At The Box Office

We all know that things aren’t turning out to be as fruitful as expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif starrer Zero and a proof of it is the footfall at the ticket windows. No wonder that if today’s numbers don’t turn out well, it’s going to be a tough ride for this Aanand L Rai directorial but along with it, lies the concern whether it will manage to cross the 100 crore mark.

If we look at the box office numbers, the first 2 days could’ve been magical but that didn’t happen. The trade pundits expected an opening of nothing less than 25 crores and even predicted for it to go as high as 35 crores but what came in as a shocker was a 20.14 crores opening. Similar scenario took place on the 2nd day as 18.22 crores came in as opposed to a 20 crore hope. Albeit, Zero now stands at a grand total of 38.36 crores.

With such low numbers on the weekend, and word of mouth taking its dominance, the numbers will only fall further on the weekdays but if today’s number show a surge, things could get better for this SRK starrer. If the movie falls flat today, weekdays will see a crash and with Simmba taking over from the next week, it’ll be really tough to sustain for Zero.

Also considering the falling timeline of the recent- Thugs of Hindostan, a 100 crore mark looks difficult but not impossible as the reviews have not been completely negative. While a major chunk feels its another waste of money, there persists a chunk of the audience who feel that the movie is being criticized more than required. However, one thing that may work in favour is the stardom of the leads and their performances which seemed to have been liked by many.

Only time will tell what fate has been decided for Zero, but as of now – looks like it’s not a fruitful one!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!