Zero Day 1 Collections: 20.14 Crores Vs Box Office Duds Of Salman Khan & Aamir Khan

Talking about year’s one of the biggest releases, Zero has finally arrived on cinema screens. The movie revolves around the three characters, Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh, Anushka Sharma aka Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder and Katrina Kaif aka Babita Kumari.

Zero off to a decent start at the box office by collecting 20.14 crores on opening day but failed to justify the tremendous hype around the movie. Opened with mixed word-of-mouth and critical reception, the movie might experience the roadblocks in its box office journey, especially in the active world of social media. Also, it’s been reported that the movie got leaked online yesterday.

Even superstar Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have failed in delivering as per their reputation, this year.

Salman Khan starring Race 3 opened to a tremendous response by summing 29.17 crores but it wasn’t enough as the opening day of around 35 crores was predicted. The movie saw one of the worst public feedback and critic reviews coming its way, which resulted in average lifetime total despite crossing 100 crore mark in three days. Race 3 made a lifetime collection of 169 crores. Even Salman’s Tubelight bombed at the ticket windows, despite taking a decent start of 21.15 crores. Just like Race 3, the movie received mixed to negative reviews and ended up by collecting just 121.25 crores in lifetime run.

Thugs Of Hindostan got an infamous tag attached to it, for being one of the biggest disasters of Bollywood. Known for catering the good content, Aamir Khan failed miserably with Thugs. It did took an unprecedented start of 50.75 crores (Hindi) but nosedived from second day onward due to highly negative feedback. It collected a meager total of 145.29 crores in its theatrical run.

Now coming back to Zero, the movie too, has failed to live up to the hype and expectations, but the word-of-mouth is better than Thugs Of Hindostan, Race 3 and Tubelight. Let’s see how it trends from hereon.

