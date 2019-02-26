With Tanhaji & De De Pyaar De, Will Ajay Devgn Deliver 5 Successes In A Row?

Ajay Devgn is one subtle superstar, who despite enjoying a tremendous box office success has stayed away from the limelight. The 49-year-old actor enjoys a hardcore following pan India, especially across the mass centres. Talking about his track record at the ticket windows, Ajay is all set to deliver his ninth 100 crore movie with Total Dhamaal.

With 72.25 crores in just 4 days, Total Dhamaal is a success in the making and the actor is looking forward to bagging his third consecutive successful outing after Golmaal Again (205.72 crores) and Raid (101.54 crores). With Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn to also score his back-to-back third 100 crore movie.

With his upcoming projects, the versatile actor is set to woo audiences in different avatars. Speaking about Tanhaji, the movie is one of the anticipated releases and is based on the life of a military leader of the Maratha Empire during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era, Tanaji Malusare.

Ajay Devgn will be seen in his forte i.e. action genre, playing a titular role. Coming to Luv Ranjan’s written and co-produced De De Pyaar De, the rom-com features the unconventional yet fresh pairing of Rakul Preet Singh opposite Ajay. Though there is not much detail out about the project, it has grabbed the eyeballs due to the collaboration of the actor with Luv, who is well known for delivering content-driven light-hearted offerings like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

As of now, given the decent buzz around the two upcoming projects, Ajay Devgn is looking forward to leaving a mark in this year and score 5 back-to-back successes with Golmaal Again, Raid, Total Dhamaal, Tanhaji and De De Pyaar De.

