Zack Cregger’s Weapons is now reaching the end of its box office journey after enjoying one of the most impressive theatrical runs of the year. The film, which had been showing in over 1,186 theaters in North America until last Thursday, has now dropped to about 512. This represents a sharp reduction of almost 57% in theater count, indicating that its final days on the big screen are near. Most territories outside the US have already completed their run, making this the final stretch before it bids cinemas farewell.

Weapons Box Office Shows Signs Of Decline After Two Months

Despite its current slowdown, Weapons remains one of the most surprising and successful horror titles of 2025. Nearly two months after its release, its daily domestic earnings have dropped significantly. Monday’s gross was around $45K, Tuesday saw about $62K, and Wednesday dipped again to $46K (per Box Office Mojo). These numbers are far from its early run, showing how the movie’s momentum has now declined.

Weapons Sees First Weekend Below $1 Million

The last weekend marked another major shift, as for the first time since release, Weapons failed to touch the $1 million mark over a three-day weekend. In fact, it earned less than $500K, which was a steep 62% drop compared to the previous weekend’s $1.2 million. The decline now signals that the film will not manage to cross the $300 million milestone in this theatrical run. Even then, the movie’s global earnings of more than $250 million, including over $150 million domestically, remain remarkable for a film made on a relatively modest budget.

Weapons Box Office Summary

Domestic – $150.8 million

International – $115 million

Worldwide – $265.8 million

Upcoming Horror Releases For Halloween 2025

The year itself has been remarkable for the horror genre. Alongside Weapons, titles like Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Bring Her Back, and The Monkey have each managed to attract a wide fanbase and deliver strong earnings. The streak is set to continue, as two more anticipated releases are around the corner. The indie horror favorite Good Boy and the highly anticipated sequel The Black Phone 2, which is already drawing positive critical response, are both scheduled to hit screens during the Halloween season.

