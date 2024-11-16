We Live in Time has not been forgotten and is still running at the cinemas. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s film recently crossed an important milestone at the worldwide box office. The Marvel stars have successfully wooed the audience, as the film, which was initially released in five theatres, now plays across 1000+ locations in the United States. Scroll below for the deets.

The romance drama has good ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 78%, and the audience gave it a slightly higher rating of 83%. Their chemistry mesmerized the audience and the critics, too. The movie is fighting multiple releases at the cinemas with its limited release, and all the films are also doing really well at the box office. All these small films are going big at the cinemas.

According to the BoxOfficeReport.com Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer We Live in Time grossed a decent $176K on Thursday when it played across 1865 locations in North America. The film’s domestic cume stands at $22.80 million. As per Collider’s report, the movie initially opened in only five theatres last month, and at its peak, it was shown at around 3000 locations in the US.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s movie has been released in limited foreign locations as well. The romance drama came out in places like Portugal, Romania, Iceland, Turkiye, Mexico, and a few more places. It collected $4.83 million at the international box office, helping the film to reach the $25 million milestone. The romance drama collected a staggering $27.63 million at the worldwide box office.

We Live in Time was released in the US by A24 and distributed Heretic in the US. The movie was released in North America on October 11. It will released by Studio Canal in the United Kingdom in January 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

