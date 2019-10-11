War has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. In its extended nine day week, the action thriller has amassed a massive 238.35 crores All India, which is a phenomenal number. The Siddharth Anand directed film took a record breaking opening and then showed very good growth over its extended weekend. Post that it had very strong weekdays as well, especially around Dusshehra, as a result of which the momentum sustained right through.

The film could well surpass the lifetime score of Kabir Singh by the end of second weekend itself and that would make it the highest grosser of 2019. In fact before the close of second week, the film would have comfortably entered the 300 Crore Club, which would further give it a designated blockbuster status.

What has to be seen though is where does this Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer eventually end up. While it is a given that 325 crores would be scored by this film, the target that it should be setting for itself is 350 crores. That should ideally be scored considering there is not much competition ahead till the Diwali release of Housefull 4. The film’s massive run has anyways made 2019 further exciting and if Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 followed by Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 turn out to be blockbusters too then this year would go down as the best ever in last couple of decades.

Note: All collections as we production and distribution sources

