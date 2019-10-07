War Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Continue The Box Office Furore

War Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, straight out of Super 30 and Tiger Shroff, straight out Student Of The Year 2 are facing each other in War to create a box office furore. Certain parts over the country are having a holiday of Mahanavmi and it might help the movie before the yet-another big day tomorrow – Dussehra.

Let’s check how’s the advance booking is fairing in the major regions of the country.

Mumbai

Mumbai is being typical Mumbai when it comes to advance booking. It surprises you at the last moment when you think it’s all going pretty average. As of now, the fast-filling section is 5-10% and certain shows are houseful.

Delhi

Delhi, yet again, is better than Mumbai. Around 20% of the shows are filling fast which is a very good indication. This will change by the evening and by the looks of it, it’ll have yet another good day. Even the 4DX version is doing amazingly well here. With a couple of shows houseful, 40% of them are filling fast.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is WOW! A limited number of shows but over 70% of them are filling fast. Some of them are even sold out and it seems Bengaluru is not going to stop anytime soon. Same as Delhi, 4DX is working very well here too.

Hyderabad

It’s getting better and better since Mumbai. From Delhi to Bengaluru and now Hyderabad, it’s getting hotter for the film by every city. Again 70-75% filling fast shows and most of them getting houseful. This is insane on a partial working Monday.

Ahmedabad, Chandigarh & Chennai:

Ahmedabad and Chandigarh are doing just about okay. The number of shows is limited but the tickets are on the verge of getting sold out in Chennai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!