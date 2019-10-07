Netizens Find Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘Careful’ Comment On Ananya Panday’s Photo Insensitive; Receives Severe Backlash!

The Elle Beauty Awards 2019 that took place on Saturday, October 5 saw who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many others graced the red carpet in their fashionable best. But what sparked a slamming brigade on the internet is Sanjay Kapoor’s comment on Ananya Panday’s red carpet look.

Ananya channeling her inner diva wore a Prabal Gurung outfit. It was a short black dress with frills and ruffles. She paired her outfit with ankle-length boots and looked red carpet ready. The Student of The Year 2 actress took to Instagram to share a few boomerang videos in the outfit and received a lot of love from fans.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor left a comment on the picture that read. “The dress is going to fall be careful @ananyapanday.” Well, this didn’t go well with the netizens and Sanjay had to face a lot of backlash. A user on Instagram wrote, “That’s extremely insensitive to say to a very young girl,” replying to Sanjay’s comment. Another one called his comment “disturbing.” And there were many others who condemned his statement.

On the work front, Ananya who made her debut with SOTY 2 will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Khaali Peeli helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar in her kitty.

