War Box Office Day 17: Less Than 10 Crores Away From The 300 Crore Club – The Countdown Begins!

Even though dozen-odd films have released this weekend, the only film which is actually bringing in numbers is War. It is a set film at the box office and hence audiences are happy to give this one a dekko instead of giving new Hindi films any chance whatsoever. The film is also playing at a good count of screens (around 2000) and though this would have warranted some very good footfalls, the lean pre-Diwali period means that collections here aren’t too optimal either.

That said, the film is making the best of the stage and platform available for itself and that resulted in 2.50 crores* coming on Friday. This has elevated the film’s overall collections to 290.50 crores* and now less than 10 crores remain for the Siddharth Anand directed film to reach the 300 Crore Club. What has to be seen though is whether the jumps today and tomorrow are huge enough to allow War achieve this feat over the weekend itself.

A blockbuster for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War is a huge money-spinner and is set to excel further once it arrives on the satellite and digital medium.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

