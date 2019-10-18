War Box Office Day 16: Does Quite Well In 2nd Week, Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Now Target Salman Khan’s Sultan

War Box Office Day 16: It did quite well in the second week by being the undisputed first choice of the audiences across the country. The film continued to bring in numbers right through the weekdays as well, what with Thursday collections standing at 3.20 crores*. That has pushed the overall score of the Siddharth Anand directed film to 287.40 crores*.

While Dhoom 3 lifetime of 284 crores has already been surpassed, the next target for War is Sultan which had amassed 301.50 crores. The Salman Khan Eid release had enjoyed this lifetime score back in 2016 and now the Gandhi Jayanti special War would go past this score in a real quick time.

Not that Yash Raj Films would be minding that as Dhoom 3, Sultan and War are all their productions, which means they are enjoying quite a few biggies in the Top-10 list of highest grossers ever. In fact, their biggest till date is Tiger Zinda Hai (339.25 crores) but that milestone will stay intact as War would have a curtailed run once Housefull 4 arrives on the coming Friday.

Nonetheless, the film is a major blockbuster for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff who have done well enough with War to ensure that there would be many upcoming action biggies that would be announced with them soon enough.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as we production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!