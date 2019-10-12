War Box Office Day 11 Morning Occupancy: More Than 100% Jump Compared To Yesterday

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led action film is all set for another great week at the Box Office. The film already managed to make 238.35 crores in 1st extended week and now going by the second weekend trend, 300 crores mark seems near.

War earned close to 7 crores on it’s second Friday i.e. Day 10 and has jumped big time on Saturday. The film registered morning occupancies of 13-15% yesterday and now today it has reached to 30%+ which is incredible. The jump is more than 100% and the trend will only improve in the evening and night shows.

All in all, War is all set for a huge Saturday today and we must get ready to not get surprised by the surprise.

War in its Box Office run so far has left behind many big Bollywood films and in the next few days, it’s all set to cross Kabir Singh to become top grosser of 2019 so far.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan recently shared his fitness regime. Talking about the same he told IANS: “Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles.”

For his film Super 30, Hrithik had to put on weight to get into the character of Maths teacher Anand Kumar. And after wrapping Super 30, he had to prepare for his film War in which he plays the role of Kabir, who has a muscular body.

Hrithik shared it was his War co-star Tiger Shroff, who helped him in transforming his body.

“It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during ‘War‘ after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during ‘Super 30‘. I couldn’t be complacent with him around,” he added.

