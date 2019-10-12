The Sky Is Pink Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: All Set For A Bright Day At The Box Office

The Sky Is Pink Box Office: Priyanka Chopra, Fahan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim & Rohit Saraf starrer The Sky Is Pink opened at the Box Office amidst appreciation from critics as well as the audience. However, Day 1 numbers were still pretty low. The film was never expected to take a good start but the results were still disappointing.

The hype of War has clearly affected the collections of The Sky Is Pink because the action film is still earning more than double compared to this one.

The Sky Is Pink’s key to success is now great growth in the weekend and rock steady trend in the weekdays. After a slow start on Friday, thankfully the film seems to have picked up some speed on Saturday and the current advance booking trends are the proof.

Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing with regards to The Sky Is Pink’s advance booking for today.

Mumbai

The Sky Is Pink has less than 10% shows filling fast and going housefull for the day. However, the trend is expected to improve throughout the day, especially in evening and night. Compared to yesterday, the numbers are much better.

Delhi

Delhi is better than Mumbai with 10-15% shows getting healthy occupancies, showing “sold out” and “filling fast” labels on BMS. This is a good sign for a small film like The Sky Is Pink and gives hope for the future.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is much better than then above mentioned two cities. The distribution seems to have done very cleverly because 30% of the shows are going housefull and filling fast at this moment.

Hyderabad

Like always, Hyderabad is one of the best with 50-55% shows attracting the audience in bulk.

Chennai

Chennai has seen a very limited but clever release for the film. That’s why it’s showing 65% of the housefull and filling fast shows at this moment.

Kolkata

Kolkata is also decent with 15-20% shows going housefull or filling fast. The trend is likely to improve as the day proceeds.

