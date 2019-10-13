War Box Office Day 11: Jumps Up Good On Saturday, Crosses 250 Crores!

As expected, War has a good jump on Saturday as 11 crores* more came in. The film is back in the double digit scheme of things and from Friday numbers of 7.60 crores, this is good momentum that has been gained.

For Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film has emerged as a jackpot as it is heading for a very big total now. New release The Sky Is Pink has hardly turned out to be a competition which means even today the numbers would be really huge for the Siddharth Anand directed film. It won’t be surprising if 15 crores mark is hit today and if that indeed turns out to be the case, the base would be set for a real quick entry into the 300 Crore Club for War.

As of now, the film has already accumulated 256.95 crores* and with that the next major milestone of 250 crores has been crossed. This action thriller has good ingredients in there to turn into a major franchise and one waits to see if Yash Raj Films would announce War 2 in quick time from now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as we production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!