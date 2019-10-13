War Box Office Day 11 Early Trends: A Thunderous 2nd Saturday For Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Film

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led action film War is the talk of the town even though it’s in the second week. The Box Office saw the release of a new Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink this Friday but it’s War which is the first choice of cine-goers.

The film earned 7.10 crores on 2nd Friday which was a very good number. On Saturday, the collections shot up heavily and as per early estimates, the film has earned 12-14 crores which means atleast 70% is jump is there from the previous day. The 11 day total business of the film is thus in 258-260 crores range which is an excellent number.

War will take another jump today to comfortably surpass the 275 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, who has emerged as one of the most bankable young stars in Bollywood, said that being identified as an action hero is more than enough for him.

“I enjoy doing action films. Today, whatever I have achieved is because of the films I have done, primarily the action films. All my inspirations like Jackie Chan and Hrithik Roshan have been big action heroes. So, I am inspired to be like them and I am inspired to do things like them,” said Tiger, while interacting with the media at the success meet of War in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his co-stars in the film, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, and the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

