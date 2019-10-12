Joker Box Office (India): Crosses Black Panther & Equals Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice In 10 Days

Joker Box Office: Hollywood release Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix survived the War storm and earned a healthy number of 38 crores at the Indian Box Office in its first extended week. The number is although less than the opening day number of War but good considering its release size.

Also, it crossed the lifetime business of previous films of a similar kind like The Dark Knight Rises.

The film has now started its second week on a steady note. Despite the release of a new Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, this film has sustained itself well. Joker added another 2 crores on its second Friday thus taking the total 10 day business in India to 40 crores.

Joker has now crossed the business of MCU’s Black Panther (38 crores) and has equaled DC’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (40 crores). The film will show a strong jump in the weekend and is likely to cross films like Annabelle: Creation (44.50 crores) & The Amazing Spiderman (48.25 crores).

Interestingly, in Koimoi’s Box Office Review by Gautam Batra, it was already stated that Joker will sustain well at the Box Office and can do lifetime biz of around 50 crores.

Directed by Todd Philips, Joker tells the story of the popular DC supervillain of the same name. The film traces the protagonist’s early life as Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix), who is an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling to make ends meet and constantly derided by society. The film, released in India by Warner Bros. Pictures, narrates how circumstances push Fleck into the path of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society.

