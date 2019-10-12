War Box Office: Becomes 10th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of All Time By Crossing Simmba & Uri: The Surgical Strike

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led action film War is breaking new Bollywood records every day. Just recently, the film left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grosser Chennai Express and Salman Khan’s blockbuster Kick and now it continues to march forward.

In its first 10 days, War has earned 245.35 crores approx including all versions thus beating 3 more big films i.e. Simmba (240.22 crores) & Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores). This makes the film, 2nd highest Bollywood grosser of 2019 and 10th highest Bollywood grosser of all time.

The next targets of the film are Kabir Singh (278.24 crores), Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores), Padmaavat (300.26 crores) & Sultan (300.45 crores) which will be chased in next few days.

War is on course to become the first 300 crores grosser of 2019 as mentioned in our Box Office Review. In the Box Office Prospects section of the review, we mentioned, “War has huge potential at the Box Office and will get thumbs up from the audience all over India. The film has high possibility to be first 300 crores grosser of this year and will do a lifetime business in 300-350 crores range.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan recently shared his fitness regime. Talking about the same he told IANS: “Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles.”

For his film Super 30, Hrithik had to put on weight to get into the character of Maths teacher Anand Kumar. And after wrapping Super 30, he had to prepare for his film War in which he plays the role of Kabir, who has a muscular body.

