Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 Release DECODED: Shoot In December, Love & Party Song, Climax & Smoke Fight – 6 Things We Know About It

Salman Khan & Eid! A combo which has been ruling the Bollywood box office for years. For next year, there were some doubts about the Eid release as Sanjay Leela Bhansali dumped Inshallah. But, Salman promised his fans that he’s indeed coming up with a film on Eid.

This only means, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will not get a solo release. What more exciting and interesting is Cinematographer Ayananka Bose has shared some never read before details about the film.

Ayananka, who has worked with Salman before in Kick & Race 3, shared a story on his Instagram account regarding Salman’s Eid 2020 film. In the image, we can see some pages over which some scenes of the film are mentioned. He captioned the picture: “‘Locked n loaded!! Any guesses which film?? Hint: Eid!” This only means Salman Khan is all set to shoot for the film after Bigg Boss & Dabangg.

So, let’s decode what we can read from that picture. First things first, the name Radhe has been mentioned a couple of times and that assure Salman’s name after all is Radhe. The next thing to notice is the papers mention two songs. One is a ‘love song’ and one is ‘party song’. The words ‘party song’ which are handwritten aren’t clear, but in a paper behind that, we can see the term ‘party area’ and let’s join the dots.

In a line, we can read, “Fight: Villain locks Radhe with handcuffs.” This surely will be a fight scene in which Salman will try to escape from the cuffs while fighting the villain. Exciting already! Also, over a week from 6th to 13th December (at least that’s what visible, it can be more than that too) has been dedicated to the climax fight sequence.

Post that we can see two days, 16th and 17th December allotted to a ‘smoke fight’ sequence. Can’t gauge anything so soon, but it’s Salman and smoke – we can already hear seetis & taalis from single screens, can’t you? A line also states ‘Radhe dancing with the heroine’ and it’s enough to know what we are in for.

So, those were the few things we can decode from Ayananka’s story. Tell us, if you guys see something more in it, in the comments section below.

