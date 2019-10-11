War Box Office Day 10 Morning Occupancy: Screens Reduced But All Set For Another Strong Day

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led action film is now in its second week. The screens have reduced further due to the release of a new Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink but the film is all set to continue its strong run.

According to the morning reports of today i.e. the 10th day of War’s Box Office run, the film has started on average occupancy of 13-15% in multiplexes. The occupancies would be better at single screens because there’s no competition even this week.

War earned 9.25 crores on its second Thursday i.e. yesterday in Hindi and today again, the film will earn well. The collections will see a heavy rise in the weekend which will take the total number closer to 300 crores mark.

The total All India business of War so far is 238.35 crores.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroffs son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with his son Hrithik in Mumbai.

Yash Raj Films’ action thriller has recorded the highest opening weekend of 2019, making around Rs 158 crore over five days.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”

